Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Joe Davies reports.
Netanyahu, Pence denounce 'anti-Semitic' Iran at Holocaust memorial ceremony

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Iran on Thursday as "the most anti-Semitic regime...
Reuters - Published


