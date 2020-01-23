Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Travel demand cushions 737 MAX toll

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Travel demand cushions 737 MAX toll

Travel demand cushions 737 MAX toll

Healthy travel demand helped cushion quarterly results at American Airlines and Southwest even though the Boeing 737 MAX grounding weighed on costs and profits.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Healthy travel demand helps cushion 737 MAX toll for American, Southwest

Healthy travel demand should continue to cushion results for American Airlines Group Inc and...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenkontractor

greenkontractor Travel demand cushions 737 MAX toll... 20 hours ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama Strong demand for travel helped cushion quarterly results at American Airlines and Southwest. https://t.co/SLXBRZ9d65 @ReutersBiz $LUV $AAL 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.