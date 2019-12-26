Global  

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Split



Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Spilit According to 'E!

News,' the couple is "fully back together" after breaking up in 2019.

A source told the media outlet, "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other." The couple, who is said to be "very happy to be spending time together again," was spotted shopping in Los Angeles last week.

'Us Weekly' broke the news that the pair ended their year-long relationship in November 2019.

In December, Tatum joined dating app Raya where he wrote, "And yes, I used to be a stripper.

Sorry," along with a shrug emoji in his profile.
