‘Evil’ Cast Reacts To Series Renewal

Supernatural series “Evil” has already been picked up for a second season.

While chatting with ET Canada, the cast, including Mike Colter, Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi reveal what it means to them to be given the greenlight for more episodes.

“Evil” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.
