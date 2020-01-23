Global  

'Captain Marvel' Sequel Reportedly in the Works.

'WandaVision' staff writer Megan McDonnell is said to be in final negotiations to pen the script for the follow-up film.

Marvel is also reportedly seeking a female director.

Sources told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that they are looking at a potential 2022 release for the film.

But Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed and co-wrote 'Captain Marvel,' are not expected to return for the second film of the franchise.

However, some suspect they could end up directing a Disney+ series.

While it's not yet known who will star in the sequel, Brie Larson recently admitted she and all the actresses from the MCU have approached Kevin Feige about making an all-female film.

Larson told Variety, "I will say that a lot of female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are together, we want to do this'".

Details about 'Captain Marvel 2' are sparse, but Feige did mention it at San Diego Comic-Con in July
