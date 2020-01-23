Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
'I tried to fight' -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the former Hollywood producer.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified in a Manhattan federal court Thursday that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment.

She was called as a witness for the prosecution in the trial against the former Hollywood mogul, who is charged with assaulting two other women - his former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and former actress, Jessica Mann.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Sciorra's allegation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but prosecutors hope it will show that Weinstein was a repeat sexual predator.

If the 67-year-old is found guilty of predatory sexual assault, he could face life in prison.

Sciorra cried on the witness stand as she described how she became depressed after the incident with Weinstein, drinking heavily and even cutting herself.

During opening statements Wednesday one of Weinstein's lawyers said that Sciorra had, in the past, described the encounter with Weintstein as consensual.

The lawyer also claimed Weinstein could not have entered Sciorra's 17th-floor apartment uninvited because her building had a doorman.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

He has said that all of his sexual encounters with women have been consensual.



Recent related news from verified sources

Actress Sciorra on alleged Weinstein rape: 'I couldn't fight anymore'

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndiaTimesCBC.ca


Weinstein trial turns to accusers, starting with Sciorra

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein,...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Breaking24_7

BreakingNews RT @manatweets: ☑ Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape #BreakingNews #Reuters ➡ https://t.c… 22 hours ago

manatweets

Android Facts ☑ Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape #BreakingNews #Reuters ➡… https://t.co/BHasQjmqo3 22 hours ago

newsfilterio

newsfilter.io Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape https://t.co/iEIMLEQlm5 2 days ago

anmedia6

Asian Netwalking Media Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape | Trending News | Asian NetWal… https://t.co/EPDjlB1BXR 2 days ago

all4women

All4Women.co.za In a quivering voice, Sciorra told the jury that the burly Weinstein barged into her apartment in the mid-1990s, th… https://t.co/uzPh6JYmm3 2 days ago

pabvlnb

Pat Brunson Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein... https://t.co/47TRhhjfWY 2 days ago

JOPPLE9

JOPPLE -考える時間を短くする- Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape https://t.co/HcvHVSVl3E 2 days ago

Pinoydramatv

Pinoy Online TV Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape https://t.co/IVxFbK1qpm 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial [Video]Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account [Video]Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.