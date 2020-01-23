'I tried to fight' -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified in a Manhattan federal court Thursday that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment.

She was called as a witness for the prosecution in the trial against the former Hollywood mogul, who is charged with assaulting two other women - his former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and former actress, Jessica Mann.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Sciorra's allegation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but prosecutors hope it will show that Weinstein was a repeat sexual predator.

If the 67-year-old is found guilty of predatory sexual assault, he could face life in prison.

Sciorra cried on the witness stand as she described how she became depressed after the incident with Weinstein, drinking heavily and even cutting herself.

During opening statements Wednesday one of Weinstein's lawyers said that Sciorra had, in the past, described the encounter with Weintstein as consensual.

The lawyer also claimed Weinstein could not have entered Sciorra's 17th-floor apartment uninvited because her building had a doorman.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

He has said that all of his sexual encounters with women have been consensual.