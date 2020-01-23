Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:17s - Published

Fairway Market has slammed the bankruptcy rumors

And called the reports 'untrue and disappointing'.

The New York Post reported that the New York grocery store chain would be filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

The report claimed that the company is set to "close all 14 of its stores”.

The New York City staple is known for affordable groceries and its selection of hot foods.

The company also Tweeted about the false report on its main account.

"Despite reports, Fairway Market has no intention to file for chapter 7 or liquidate all of its stores," the message read.

The Post still maintains its claims about the filing, .

Adding that "Village Super Market ... has expressed interest in acquiring a handful of Fairway stores"