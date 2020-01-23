Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Has “Good Girls” Changed The Way Retta And Rino Wilson Look At Petty Crimes?

Has “Good Girls” Changed The Way Retta And Rino Wilson Look At Petty Crimes?

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Has “Good Girls” Changed The Way Retta And Rino Wilson Look At Petty Crimes?

Has “Good Girls” Changed The Way Retta And Rino Wilson Look At Petty Crimes?

The NBC series, “Good Girls," sheds light on the real issues people deal with.

As a result, stars Retta and Rino Wilson have learned more on empathy and its importance.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Good Girls S03E02 Not Just Cards [Video]Good Girls S03E02 Not Just Cards

Good Girls 3x02 "Not Just Cards" Season 3 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Beth makes a choice that surprises those around her just as an old foe from the past returns. Meanwhile, Annie finds a helpful..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Good Girls Season 3 - Beth and Rio [Video]Good Girls Season 3 - Beth and Rio

Good Girls Season 3 promo trailer - Beth and Rio- Promo (HD)

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.