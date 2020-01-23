A DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

Today in attention-grabbing headlines: DirecTV's satellite is at risk of explosion.

Yes, you heard that right: the provider has one month to remove its Spaceway-1 satellite from geostationary orbit, to avoid the risk of exploding and taking down OTHER telecom satellites with it.

At the root of these concerns are battery issues, which started manifesting back in December.

According to SpaceNews, DirectTV said in an FCC filing earlier this week that an anomaly caused "significant and irreversible thermal damage" to the satellite's business.