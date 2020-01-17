Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires.

On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open.

During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure.

Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have been killed during the crisis.

For weeks, Williams has been active in raising awareness about Australia’s bushfires.

Recently, she donated her $43,000 prize from a tournament in New Zealand to the cause.

Serena also joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a charity match to raise money
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open: 'We need to act' https://t.co/CTNLGG8MKO https://t.co/OTBHfuXZjy 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle [Video]Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

While speaking to the press after her victory in Round 1 at the Australian Open, Serena Williams says "good try" when asked her thoughts on the current royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:34Published

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? [Video]Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.