Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires.

On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open.

During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure.

Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have been killed during the crisis.

For weeks, Williams has been active in raising awareness about Australia’s bushfires.

Recently, she donated her $43,000 prize from a tournament in New Zealand to the cause.

Serena also joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a charity match to raise money