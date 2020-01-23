Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lena Waithe Shares Her Queer Icons

Video Credit: THEM - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Lena Waithe Shares Her Queer Icons

Lena Waithe Shares Her Queer Icons

Lena Waithe shares her queer icons, including James Baldwin, Bayard Rustin, Wanda Sykes, Lorraine Hansberry, Sylvester, and more.

Lena Waithe is the creator of "The Chi" which airs on Showtime.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alyson Stoner Shares Her Queer Icons [Video]Alyson Stoner Shares Her Queer Icons

Alyson Stoner shares her queer icons, including Kehlani, the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye, Raymond Braun, Todrick Hall, and Hayley Kiyoko. Her latest single 'Who Do You Love' is available now...

Credit: THEM     Duration: 03:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.