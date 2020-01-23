|
Lena Waithe Shares Her Queer Icons
Lena Waithe shares her queer icons, including James Baldwin, Bayard Rustin, Wanda Sykes, Lorraine Hansberry, Sylvester, and more.
Lena Waithe is the creator of "The Chi" which airs on Showtime.
