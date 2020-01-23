Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love

The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4” are ready to compete for their spot in Farrah Moan’s heart.

The cast pines for Farrah's affections as they answer rounds of questions in our matchmaker game, 'Queen of Hearts'.

Watch Valentina, Monet X Change, Latrice Royal, and Jasmine Masters, battle it out to see who Farrah Moan will pick as her one true love!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 premieres Friday, December 14th at 8/7c on VH1.