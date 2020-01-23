Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love

Video Credit: THEM - Duration: 04:56s - Published < > Embed
Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love

The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4” are ready to compete for their spot in Farrah Moan’s heart.

The cast pines for Farrah's affections as they answer rounds of questions in our matchmaker game, 'Queen of Hearts'.

Watch Valentina, Monet X Change, Latrice Royal, and Jasmine Masters, battle it out to see who Farrah Moan will pick as her one true love!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 premieres Friday, December 14th at 8/7c on VH1.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kathyuki_

 RT @Spilling_The_T: The amount of quoteable lines from this untucked episode only proves that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1 could've been… 5 hours ago

x_switchbitch_x

✨Goddess Star✨$3 OnlyFans✨ Going to a local drag show this Saturday, our tickets were sub funded, but you're going to reimburse anyways 🥵🤪😘 P… https://t.co/FLHZtpF5E4 7 hours ago

morekhalid

less U more ME . @LoliMoonlight Of course , but I said RuPaul drag race bot all stars❤️ 9 hours ago

chris_araujo

Love, Chris @RuPaul likes to claim he’s inclusive but has yet to cast open non-cisgender queens on a non-All Stars season. Quee… https://t.co/xyYI6wx8A4 11 hours ago

geez_ali

ali So there’s - AJ and The Queen - Drag Race season 12 - All Stars season 5 - ANDDDD the celebrity edition Ima be… https://t.co/sNHBwmC5kr 13 hours ago

ceeejong

Teddy Boy Lukdit RT @pcnsnji: Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 is here. First up, Milk! Dvdjdudjisks 13 hours ago

MissSaraAndrews

Mistress Sara Andrews @OohWeeTShane @themayamonet @Arem177 @TheOnlyDetox @RuPaulsDragRace “What about Pepperminnt?” Is best answered with… https://t.co/u0sM767wx2 14 hours ago

MissSaraAndrews

Mistress Sara Andrews @socal627 @iainhreid @TheOnlyDetox @RuPaulsDragRace @GiaGunn What about peppermint? https://t.co/yoQ7Tz4GHX Wanna… https://t.co/qhFsPGzM0m 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love - Part 2 [Video]Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love - Part 2

The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4” are ready to compete for their spot in Manila Luzon’s heart. The cast panders for Manila's affections as they answer rounds of questions in our..

Credit: THEM     Duration: 04:57Published

Trixie Mattel Explains the History of the Word 'Drag' [Video]Trixie Mattel Explains the History of the Word 'Drag'

How much do you really know about the history of the word "drag"? Find out on this episode of InQueery, hosted by drag star Trixie Mattel, a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 7 and RuPaul's Drag..

Credit: THEM     Duration: 06:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.