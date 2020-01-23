Hell Fest's Bex Taylor-Klaus Takes the LGBTQuiz

- Why do I say things?Why do people give meopportunities to say things?Stick to the script Bex, okay moving on.Hello, I am Bex Taylor-Klausand I'm here to take the LGBT Quiz.There are no points, well there are pointsbut they don't really matterand so I hope to get very few.I'm pretty sure I'll succeed.(uplifting music)This 2010 animated seriesintroduced us to a romancebetween a princess and a vampire.

(laughs)Please, please, Adventure Time?Yes, Bubbline!Let's do this!Oh, that's so cute, I love that.Princess Bubblegum andMarceline the Vampire.I am a fan of Adventure Time,mostly because I'm a fan of Jeremy Shada.I love Marceline as a character,little vampire goth lesbianand her warrior princess girlfriend,just, it's everything I ever wanted.In the comic book Dykesto Watch Our For, yes,this three-rule test was createdthat is now applied to mostmovies when questioningthe inclusion and representationof female characters.So this was created by Alison Bechdelwho also created thegraphic novel Fun Home,which has then been turned into a musical,Fun Home is one of myfavorite graphic novels ever,so Alison Bechdel if you'reby any chance watching this,I love you, thank you for your work,and thank you for Dykes to Watch Out Forbecause the Bechdel test isawesome and necessary, so yes!The three rules of the Bechdel test, okay;two female characters withnames, having a conversation,like a full dialogue that doesnot have to do with a male.You'd be shocked at howmany movies do not passthe Bechdel test includinga lot of your favorites.Sorry to burst your bubble.In 1992 this was the firstMarvel comic book characterto come out as openly gay.1992, first Marvel comic book charactercome out as openly gay.- [Interviewer] His name is the starby which sailors navigate.- Well, that's why I don'tknow, cause it's a guy.As much as I love my gays, I'm sorry.You're not like SquirrelGirl or The Runaways,so you weren't my childhood.His name is the star, North Star?Ooh, that's so cute, NorthStar had the first depictionof a gay wedding in comicbook history, way to go 1992.This 2012 Disney kids'animated series culminatedwith the confirmation ofthe same-sex interracialrelationship of two police officers.Yeah I don't know this one.

(laughs)- [Interviewer] I'll give you a clue,you might not have seen itbut they solve mysteriesout of a mystery shack and the lead--- Of course I've seen it, Ijust haven't seen the lastthree episodes because I'm not readyfor Gravity Falls to be over.One thing I do a lot when I love a seriesis I will wait for likethree years to watchthe last three episodes becauseI just can't say goodbyeto this series that makes me so happy.Deputy Durland and Sheriff Blubs.I ship it, just on principle,and it's confirmed, yay!What modern hero slashanti-hero is consideredone of the most accurateand empowering depictionsof a trans character inthe Marvel Comics Universe.Ooh-hoo-hoo-hoo.I'm wracking my brain.- [Interviewer] Do you want to knowthe world that they're in?- Yes.- [Interviewer] Asgard.- I never would have known that.No, not a chance, this is atrick question, this is mean,this is a trick questionbut I now know the answerso thank you, Sera the partner of Angela,who is a little knownsibling of Loki and Thor.Also Loki is canonically gender queer.This animated series introducedthe world to Todd Chavez,the first depiction of an out,ace, Latinx man in televisionway to go Bojack Horseman,always with the win, and yeah,the first depiction of anace, Latinx man in television,that is so cool.Alright, this historicallymale character was recentlyre-imagined as female ina popular Netflix reboot,and is voiced by abeloved non-binary actor.Please tell me this is Pidge.(dinging)Aww, you think I'm beloved?Ah thank you, that's so cute,I feel so special.

I love Pidge!Got a little Voltron insigniaand I got a little Pidge on the back.I love me some Pidge, alsoyou think I'm beloved.It's funny when you'rewrong, it's sweet, but funny.Alright, I'm Bex, thishas been the LGBT Quiz.I learned something, Ilearned a lot of things,I hope you learned something,maybe a lot of things andthanks for sticking with methrough all my terribleimpressions, it's been a blast.I'll see myself out.