Love Island's Connagh tells Siânnise he kissed Rebecca

Love Island's Connagh tells Siânnise he kissed Rebecca

Love Island’s Connagh tells Siânnise he kissed Rebecca

Love Island’s Connagh tells Siânnise he kissed Rebecca After the models shared a kiss, the other boys in the villa encouraged Connagh to tell Siânnise.

In tonight’s episode, Connagh went to the Beach Hut and confessed that he was thinking about the best way to break the news.

He said: He Said: The reality star eventually pulled Siânnise for a chat and told her Rebecca has made it clear that she likes him.

He also revealed the news of his and Rebecca’s kiss.

He said: After hearing the latest gossip, Siânnise thanked the hunk for being honest and wished the new flames the best.

She said:
