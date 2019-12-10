Nick Cannon Offers Orlando Brown Prayers Amid Oral Sex Claim

Nick Cannon, via Instagram Cannon complimented Brown's work in 'Major Payne' and Disney's 'That So Raven,' but decided to use this claim as a "teachable moment." Nick Cannon, via Instagram Cannon's comments come after Brown said that he "let Nick" perform oral sex in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

In recent years, Brown has become known for posting explicit videos that go viral on social media because of their shocking claims.