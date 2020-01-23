Global  

Man stumbles upon unbelievable surprise outside ATM machine

George Condash was driving by Wayne Westland Credit Union in Westland, Michigan.

When he noticed a plastic box in the middle of the street.

Upon pulling over to investigate, Condash noticed a mislabeled tag on the box saying that there was $40,000 inside.

Without hesitation, he went into the credit union and returned it to the front desk.

“I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ and I put it on their counter, and they just looked dumbfounded,” he recalled.

The ATM cassette actually contained $27,00.

And had accidentally been left behind by a security guard in an armored truck .

Condash did not think much of his Good Samaritan act, saying that any "honest person" would have done the same.

Condash was instead rewarded with an undisclosed amount by higher-ups at the credit union, as a token of their appreciation
