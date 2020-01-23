RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Queens Play Drag Taboo - Part 2

- You showin' that?You showin that?Cause that's camera.[singing]- Hi, we're Rupaul's DragRace Season 11 queens,and we're here at them, to play...- Drag Taboo![quiet upbeat music]- Go or go home.- Go big!- Wig![ding]- Good.- Okay, hello season,something, let's get...- Sickening!- Let's have a...- Kiki!- Yay!- Wow, okay, okay.- You can't handle a kai kai?What wrong with having a kai kai?- Should we show themwhat that looks like?- Oh should we?- I am completely...- Gagged.- Or...- Gooped!- Yes!- Yay, gooped![clapping][laughing]- Alright, you're in drag, they help you.- Helpers.- Drugs!- Dressers.- Alcohol!- [Kahanna] Red bull!- They are...- People.- I think...- They're older than you, usually.- Oh, mother, drag mother!- Thank you.- Yes!- This is my good ol'- Judy![claps and laughs]- Oh, oh shit, I'm so sorry!- Breaking the rules.- You better...- Werk!- Wait did you say that?- Yeah.- Y'all she got ready?- Yaaas!- Were y'all ready?- We're ready!- Are you sure you're ready?- We're ready baby.- Is the word ready?- Hell no.When I go through the workroom, I...- Hungry!- Sashay.- [Nina] You prance.- Oh you're getting close.- Come through.- [Nina] You shake.[chatter]- She cheated cause shesaid it, come through.- What was it?♪ Cause I come through theworkroom shaking my dress ♪♪ Doing them hands and bustin' them hips ♪- Oh my gosh, alright.- Alright, okay, she came to fight.- I came to fight!- Cause she's from CHICAGO!- I knew you cheated, bitch.- [Nina] Did you cheat?- [Silky] Yeah shecheated, that cheatin' hoe.- My Mom told me gameswere only fun if you cheat.- Silence, quiet- Okay, a waiter- Server- Serve- A server like youtrying to serve shit, okay- I'll go back to being quiet now- Half of ya'll cannot do this- Dance- Quiet- No like I'm gonna...- I'm gonna sit on your face- You put something abovelike where your eyes are- Eyebrows- Your cheeks[shouting]- Your cheeks but watchagoing do, watcha going do like♪ Watcha gonna do when it come for you ♪- Beat your face?- Yes, it's beat girl.- Oh of course- I'm the true this of the season- Narcissist- No, you can fry it you can grill it- Chicken- Your career- Think more like, under the sea- Fish- Yeah- I want to know why youstarted off with the cue withI'm this season's fish?Girl wait 'til they see you walk inthey gone say something else!Dodge Queen, can I say thatyeah, queen from the showwho is, can I say that,I had to look, legendaryand is in [stuttering]one of the winners of season...- Shangela- Yes!Oh no that's not it,sorry, hold on, keep going- Just kidding!- Halleloo- I'm as good at thisgame as I am at Drag Race- So some, time, okay yougotta, you gotta hide it[chattering]- Your nuts- Your butt hole- It has to do with thatso you take something- Pubic hair- And then you whoop- You tuck it- Zip it- You tuck it, sweetie- Eyyyyyyyyyy we crushed it- I think I crushed itcus I gave all the answers[lighthearted bickering]