Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Queens Play Drag Taboo - Part 2

Video Credit: THEM - Duration: 04:46s - Published < > Embed
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Queens Play Drag Taboo - Part 2

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Queens Play Drag Taboo - Part 2

In this episode of LGBTQuiz, more of the queens from RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 play a game of Drag Taboo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Queens Play Drag Taboo - Part 2

- You showin' that?You showin that?Cause that's camera.[singing]- Hi, we're Rupaul's DragRace Season 11 queens,and we're here at them, to play...- Drag Taboo![quiet upbeat music]- Go or go home.- Go big!- Wig![ding]- Good.- Okay, hello season,something, let's get...- Sickening!- Let's have a...- Kiki!- Yay!- Wow, okay, okay.- You can't handle a kai kai?What wrong with having a kai kai?- Should we show themwhat that looks like?- Oh should we?- I am completely...- Gagged.- Or...- Gooped!- Yes!- Yay, gooped![clapping][laughing]- Alright, you're in drag, they help you.- Helpers.- Drugs!- Dressers.- Alcohol!- [Kahanna] Red bull!- They are...- People.- I think...- They're older than you, usually.- Oh, mother, drag mother!- Thank you.- Yes!- This is my good ol'- Judy![claps and laughs]- Oh, oh shit, I'm so sorry!- Breaking the rules.- You better...- Werk!- Wait did you say that?- Yeah.- Y'all she got ready?- Yaaas!- Were y'all ready?- We're ready!- Are you sure you're ready?- We're ready baby.- Is the word ready?- Hell no.When I go through the workroom, I...- Hungry!- Sashay.- [Nina] You prance.- Oh you're getting close.- Come through.- [Nina] You shake.[chatter]- She cheated cause shesaid it, come through.- What was it?♪ Cause I come through theworkroom shaking my dress ♪♪ Doing them hands and bustin' them hips ♪- Oh my gosh, alright.- Alright, okay, she came to fight.- I came to fight!- Cause she's from CHICAGO!- I knew you cheated, bitch.- [Nina] Did you cheat?- [Silky] Yeah shecheated, that cheatin' hoe.- My Mom told me gameswere only fun if you cheat.- Silence, quiet- Okay, a waiter- Server- Serve- A server like youtrying to serve shit, okay- I'll go back to being quiet now- Half of ya'll cannot do this- Dance- Quiet- No like I'm gonna...- I'm gonna sit on your face- You put something abovelike where your eyes are- Eyebrows- Your cheeks[shouting]- Your cheeks but watchagoing do, watcha going do like♪ Watcha gonna do when it come for you ♪- Beat your face?- Yes, it's beat girl.- Oh of course- I'm the true this of the season- Narcissist- No, you can fry it you can grill it- Chicken- Your career- Think more like, under the sea- Fish- Yeah- I want to know why youstarted off with the cue withI'm this season's fish?Girl wait 'til they see you walk inthey gone say something else!Dodge Queen, can I say thatyeah, queen from the showwho is, can I say that,I had to look, legendaryand is in [stuttering]one of the winners of season...- Shangela- Yes!Oh no that's not it,sorry, hold on, keep going- Just kidding!- Halleloo- I'm as good at thisgame as I am at Drag Race- So some, time, okay yougotta, you gotta hide it[chattering]- Your nuts- Your butt hole- It has to do with thatso you take something- Pubic hair- And then you whoop- You tuck it- Zip it- You tuck it, sweetie- Eyyyyyyyyyy we crushed it- I think I crushed itcus I gave all the answers[lighthearted bickering]




You Might Like


Tweets about this

_natenz

Nate RT @EW: Exclusive: @RuPaul, #DragRace season 12 cast give first interviews on "twisted" new season https://t.co/r3WPfSLmWX 11 seconds ago

buffs1973

Kim B @laidbackjay RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Queen RuVeal #DragRace https://t.co/OQpuIhf6Bi 28 seconds ago

mamamamamaina

まいな RT @Aiden_Zhane: Hey! I’m on RuPaul’s Drag Race! AND it’s about to be INZHANE! Let the RuVolution begin!! Get into the RuVeal and watch my… 1 minute ago

missourigirl62

Mary Ann Parker RT @Newsweek: Meet the 13 new queens competing on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 https://t.co/A3SjlUEkFf 5 minutes ago

s0895r

Pia RuPaul's fucking Drag Race season fucking 12, THAT IS!!!! 11 minutes ago

ichig0tchi

tell me something i haven't heard before 🐮💜 is this dragula???? not that i'm complaining tho... RuVeal Runway Walk 👑 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 https://t.co/vu9O403Lkl 12 minutes ago

Dnielsimo

Daniel Simo 😍😍😍 RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Queen RuVeal #DragRace https://t.co/rc209bW6c4 14 minutes ago

1031KCDA

1031 KCDA Meet The Queens Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 https://t.co/2OvLeufc4H https://t.co/EtOm6OdiL9 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bianca Del Rio Takes the LGBTQuiz & Reads Season 10 Queens' Looks [Video]Bianca Del Rio Takes the LGBTQuiz & Reads Season 10 Queens' Looks

Bianca Del Rio tests her knowledge of Old Hollywood in the first ever episode of the LGBTQuiz. Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate is out now on iTunes and digital platforms worldwide.

Credit: THEM     Duration: 05:15Published

Gia Gunn Gives Kyle Krieger a Drag Makeover [Video]Gia Gunn Gives Kyle Krieger a Drag Makeover

Gia Gunn, a trans drag queen legend and contestant on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, gives Kyle Krieger a full drag makeover.

Credit: THEM     Duration: 08:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.