The Demographic Group That Wants Trump Out The Most

When it comes to supporting the impeachment of President Donald J.

Trump, one demographic group stands out.

According to Business Insider, new polling data shows that Americans under 30 support Trump's removal from office by a larger margin than any other age group.

Among Americans aged 18-29, 63% polled by Survey Monkey Audience said Trump should be removed from office.

That was compared to 24% who think he shouldn't be impeached, and 13% who didn't know.
