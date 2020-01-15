Thomas Markle Says Prince Harry & Meghan ‘Owe Him’ In New Documentary
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Thomas Markle Says Prince Harry & Meghan ‘Owe Him’ In New Documentary
Just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started settling into their new life in Victoria, B.C., Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle returned to the small screen with a new documentary, “Thomas Markle: My Story”.
ET Canada has all the details on the shocking claims made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.