Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brad Pitt Jokingly Shares All The Signs He’s Getting Old

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 04:38s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt Jokingly Shares All The Signs He’s Getting Old

Brad Pitt Jokingly Shares All The Signs He’s Getting Old

While accepting the Maltin Modern Masters Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Brad Pitt jokes about all the signs he’s getting old as he reflects on his lengthy career and thanks the people who have helped him along the way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt Looks Back on His Past Missteps and Quitting Alcohol [Video]Brad Pitt Looks Back on His Past Missteps and Quitting Alcohol

Brad Pitt Reflects on Past Mistakes and Quitting Alcohol. In a new interview, the 'Ad Astra' star says his struggles helped get him to where he is now. I’m realizing as a real act of forgiveness..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.