Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85
Jim Lehrer of
'MacNeil-Lehrer Report'
Dead at 85 On Thursday, PBS
announced that the veteran
broadcast journalist died
"peacefully in his sleep." Lehrer began as the Washington
correspondent for the news program
in 1975.
He became the sole host in 1995.
Beginning in 1988, Lehrer was
a frequent presidential debate moderator.
Drawing upon his "30 years in
the news business," he was also a
successful fiction writer and screenwriter.
Bret Baier of Fox News called
Lehrer “an inspiration to a whole generation
of political journalists — including this one.” CNN's Jake Tapper called Lehrer
“a wonderful man and a superb journalist.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
also responded to the news, saying Lehrer
was a “champion for truth and transparency.” Lehrer had a heart
attack in the early 1980s.
He underwent heart
valve surgery in 2008.