Mr. Peanut being killed off?

Mr. Peanut being killed off?Mr. Peanut being killed off?
Tweets about this

nyxate

aesop privilege ❣ i think mr peanut being killed is so funny like why did they do that 2 hours ago

LndOntRetweets

LndOntRetweets RT @glendalynndixon: In 2008 I awoke to see Mr Peanut preparing an attack on @MuseumLondon Maybe @MrPeanut killed him off for being the m… 5 hours ago

glendalynndixon

glendalynn 🇨🇦🌱 In 2008 I awoke to see Mr Peanut preparing an attack on @MuseumLondon Maybe @MrPeanut killed him off for being th… https://t.co/Tz1RYx6nrG 5 hours ago

DancingCurious

Curious Dancer⭐️⭐️⭐️ @JJalft @EOW10605618 It is truly like a game of chess.. Do you play Jimmy Carter? The Peanut Man is being literally… https://t.co/telEMkbdNH 11 hours ago

HoweNurse3737

Joanne Howe @MrPeanut Mr peanut always brought a smile to faces he was an icon. Why is this beloved legume being killed off? H… https://t.co/s13FbpO2sN 11 hours ago

Sophiabell7478

SophiaBell Mr. Peanut mascot being killed off, w/his funeral commercial airing during Super Bowl. Jimmy C- Peanut Farmer Q-… https://t.co/80ooHWq0bI 12 hours ago

RoyalBloodMP

RoyalBloodMusic *POSSIBLE SPOILERS TO PEOPLE TO EITHER DON'T CARE OR LIVE UNDER A ROCK* Not to speak ill of the deceased but......… https://t.co/UJGKZk7slc 13 hours ago

Arenclelle

Sweety Boi Ok... I kept seeing memes about Mr Peanut being dead... I thought like maybe a celebrity y’all hated died & we were… https://t.co/NEd7pQcD9r 14 hours ago

