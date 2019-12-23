I Tried HelloFresh. Here's What I Think of the Meal Delivery Kit.

If you've ever spent anytime online or on social media, there's a pretty good chance an advertisement for Hellofresh popped up.

Like Blue Apron, HelloFresh is a meal delivery service that sends you meal kits and recipe cards based on your meal options.

You can choose between a Veggie plan, family plan or classic plan and each HelloFresh meal come complete with high-quality fresh ingredients, turning running to the grocery store and meal planning into a 5-minute affair.

A click of a mouse and you've got a HelloFresh box lined with ice packs waiting at your front door.