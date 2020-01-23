Global  

The unpaid work that GDP ignores -- and why it really counts | Marilyn Waring

The unpaid work that GDP ignores -- and why it really counts | Marilyn Waring

The unpaid work that GDP ignores -- and why it really counts | Marilyn Waring

If you: do laundry, are (or have been) pregnant, tidy up, shop for your household -- or do similar labor -- then by GDP standards, you're unproductive.

In this visionary talk, economist Marilyn Waring seeks to correct the failures of this narrow-minded system, detailing why we deserve a better way to measure growth that values not just our own livelihood but the planet's as well.
