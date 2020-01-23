Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 06:46s - Published < > Embed
WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JLBfromDVM

Jonathan Brown RT @WrestlingWrealm: HAPPY #ROYALRUMBLE SUNDAY! Check out @BrianHWaters and @JLBfromDVM Royal Rumble Predictions. Anchor https://t.co/Sxn… 44 minutes ago

deepbluedevil

deepbluedevil RT @deepbluedevil: #RoyalRumble #WWERoyalRumble #WWE Preview & Predictions - https://t.co/rDGD2HOTwc 53 minutes ago

ECSportsInvest

Jeff Dawson RT @DavidHess311: The road to Wrestlemania begins this evening with the 2020 Royal Rumble. I have all the Previews and Predictions right no… 56 minutes ago

EarlMarx

Earl Marx RT @Ringthedamnbel1: Royal Rumble 2020 Preview and Predictions https://t.co/4wCgEYJNx9 https://t.co/WUuQGhCJjN 1 hour ago

DavidHess311

David Hess The road to Wrestlemania begins this evening with the 2020 Royal Rumble. I have all the Previews and Predictions ri… https://t.co/2l2tg1wWMi 1 hour ago

EvanRobertsWFAN

Evan Roberts RT @EvanRobertsWFAN: Our Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions podcast... @tommylugauer @BoganWFAN https://t.co/tGof816h0m 1 hour ago

deepbluedevil

deepbluedevil RT @deepbluedevil: #WWE #RoyalRumble #WWERoyalRumble Preview and Predictions https://t.co/rDGD2HOTwc 2 hours ago

Walu2go

Daniel Schachtmeier Everything about the #RoyalRumble @WrestleTalk_TV got you covered https://t.co/n0qtboDe1o 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.