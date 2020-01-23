Global  

Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public

Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public

Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that starting July 1 that the financial firm will not be aiding firms that wish to go public if they lack at least one diverse board candidate with a focus on women.
Goldman Sachs to companies: Hire at least one woman director if you want to go public

From June 30, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will only help take a company public if it has at least one...
