1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Harlem Shooting, Suspect At Large



Recent related videos from verified sources 9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:28Published 21 hours ago Police remove bodies after gunman kills three, including boy, during shopping mall robbery in Thailand Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in Thailand in which an armed robber killed three people and injured at least five others. The masked gunman burst into the Robinson shopping mall in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:55Published 2 weeks ago