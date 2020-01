Joy Behar is under fire after an off-handed comment about Whoopi Goldberg’s hair

“[Whoopi] can do whatever the hell she wants”



Recent related videos from verified sources Joy Behar celebrates white nationalist Richard Spencer flipping on Trump Joy Behar celebrates white nationalist Richard Spencer flipping on Trump Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published 2 weeks ago Kid Rock Gets Kicked Offstage In His Own Bar Business Insider reports Kid Rock went on a drunken rant at his own Nashville bar. It was so bad, in fact, that the musician was escorted off the stage. Video of the incident shows a nearby audience.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38Published on November 30, 2019