Michelle Carter Released From Jail Early In Texting-Suicide Case

BOSTON (AP) — A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself...



Tweets about this scottMontgomery RT @fox43: Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for persuading her boyfriend to kill himself, is… 1 minute ago ash RT @myusernameisE: The justice system failed Conrad Roy and his family. Michelle Carter was released from prison today (4 months early from… 3 minutes ago Blac RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Michelle Carter will become a free woman Thursday once she is released early from prison after serving time for an inv… 3 minutes ago JNS Michelle Carter, who was convicted of convincing her boyfriend to kill himself, is released from jail https://t.co/vFP6fpOwLg 4 minutes ago Greg Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 RT @DailyCaller: Michelle Carter Released From Jail After Encouraging Boyfriend’s Suicide https://t.co/QqqtvUjI5C 5 minutes ago Krista Michelle Carter Released Early From Prison After Texting Suicide Conviction https://t.co/kkPYa1jkZx via @TMZ 6 minutes ago Trending Michelle Carter Released From Prison After Serving Less Than a Year In Teen Suicide Case https://t.co/0yNtdVeOCM https://t.co/NybooxQCmC 7 minutes ago WRKO Today Michelle Carter was released early from prison for good behavior. Do you think she should have served more ti… https://t.co/9NaiM10iwh 10 minutes ago