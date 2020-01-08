Global  

Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides

Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides

Bill To Allow Baltimore To Collect Taxes On Uber, Lyft Rides

Baltimore City lost out on at least $2.1 million from rideshare companies Uber and Lyft the past few years, after failing to collect on a 25-cent tax.
