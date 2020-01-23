Global  

U.S. Health Officials Seek Emergency Approval For Coronavirus Testing

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday made an announcement.

It is seeking special emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

This would be to allow U.S. states to use a CDC-developed diagnostic test to detect the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus, from China, is the newest worldwide medical threat, claiming dozens of lives already.

China has put millions of people on lockdown in Wuhan and another nearby city.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. health officials seek emergency approval to use diagnostic test for new coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it is seeking special emergency...
Reuters - Published

Co-Diagnostics completes initial work on coronavirus detection test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday that it has...
Proactive Investors - Published


