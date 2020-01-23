Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Several people are being tested for China coronavirus in UK

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
Several people are being tested for China coronavirus in UKSeveral people are being tested for China coronavirus in UK
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A vaccine for Wuhan coronavirus could take years to develop, based on our experience trying to fight Zika and Ebola

A vaccine for Wuhan coronavirus could take years to develop, based on our experience trying to fight Zika and Ebola· Several biotech companies have rolled out plans to develop vaccines to protect people against the...
Business Insider - Published

Several people in Canada being monitored for signs of coronavirus: Health minister

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says several people in Canada are being monitored for signs they...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlasgowsVoice

Talking Glasgow RT @LBCNews: Authorities in China have confirmed 25 people have died of Coronavirus. Our reporter @Fraser_Knight gives an update from Glas… 18 minutes ago

LBCNews

LBC News Authorities in China have confirmed 25 people have died of Coronavirus. Our reporter @Fraser_Knight gives an updat… https://t.co/MTgxvRxDAe 23 minutes ago

platypusparent

Elspeth May Anne RT @7NewsSC: Two more people in Queensland are being tested for Coronavirus, as doctors and infection control experts refine the state's re… 24 minutes ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Several people being tested for China coronavirus in UK https://t.co/uO37kKSz9G 28 minutes ago

NaomiMo16023848

Takahana Peony Rose RT @7NewsWideBay: Two more people in Queensland are being tested for Coronavirus, as doctors and infection control experts refine the state… 38 minutes ago

7NewsTownsville

7NEWS Townsville Two more people in Queensland are being tested for Coronavirus, as doctors and infection control experts refine the… https://t.co/FRoOp0Snih 50 minutes ago

7NewsToowoomba

7NEWS Toowoomba Two more people in Queensland are being tested for Coronavirus, as doctors and infection control experts refine the… https://t.co/wS1GJXdxK0 50 minutes ago

7NewsWideBay

7NEWS Wide Bay Two more people in Queensland are being tested for Coronavirus, as doctors and infection control experts refine the… https://t.co/WEcMh0rYG3 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus [Video]Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China. The footage shows the entrance of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:44Published

China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises [Video]China locks down 10 cities as coronavirus death toll rises

China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.