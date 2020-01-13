Global  

Communities Calling For More Safety Measures Around Frozen Ponds After Teens' Deaths

There are calls for more safety measures around frozen ponds following the deaths of two teenagers who fell through the ice in New Jersey in two separate incidents on Wednesday night; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
