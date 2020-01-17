After losing appeals, former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos's legal team asks state supreme court

Surrounding "budget discussions".

We have new information for you at this hour..

On the case involving "former vigo county school superintendent" "danny tanoos".

"this week"..

"tanoos" filed to ask "the state supreme court" to take up "the case".

He's facing "bribery chages" in marion county.

There's "a long legal history here".

"the marion county court"..

Denied his request "to dismiss the charges".

He "appealed that ruling".

Then..

"the appeals court" upheld the charges.

"this new action"..

Requests..

That "the state supreme court" look into the issue.

"tanoos's legal team" has argued..

That "the prosecution" has "not" proven actual wrong-doing under state code.

"they say"..

There was not a