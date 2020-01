WKBW accepts duPont Award (morning show)

AND WE'RECELEBRATING A BIGMOMENT FOR THE 7EYEWITNESS NEWS I-TEAMOUR CHIEFINVESTIGATORCHARLIE SPECHT...ANDPHOTOJOURNALISTJEFF WICK... JUSTACCEPTED THEPRESTIGIOUS"DUPONT AWARD" INNEW YORK CITY!THEY WERHONORED FOR THEIRCOVERAGE OF THE"SEX ABUSE SCANDAL"IN THE BUFFALODIOCESE.CHARLIE SAYS NONEOF THE TEAM'SREPORTING WOULDHAVE BEEN POSSIBLEWITHOUT TWOPEOPLE.MORE THAN ANYTHING,THIS STORY WOULDJUST BE ANOTHERABUSE STORY, IF NOTFOR TWO PEOPLE.

ANDTHOSE TWO PEOPARE TWOWHISTLEBLOWERS.SIOBHAN O'CONNORAND FATHER RYSZABIERNAT ARE IN THEROOM WITH USTONIGHCONGRATULATIONSTO CHARLIE AND JEFF!