S&P notches slight gain

The S&amp;P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record closing high Thursday, helped by a jump in Netflix, while news about the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China and mixed earnings results kept a lid on the market.

Fred Katayama reports.
