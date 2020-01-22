S&P notches slight gain 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published S&P notches slight gain The S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record closing high Thursday, helped by a jump in Netflix, while news about the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China and mixed earnings results kept a lid on the market. Fred Katayama reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources S&P notches slight gain The S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record closing high Thursday, helped by a jump in Netflix, while news about the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China and mixed earnings.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published 2 hours ago Tech leads S&P to slight gain Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:18Published 1 day ago