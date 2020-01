Airports Across US Screening Passengers For Deadly Coronavirus NOW AT 5:30 MILLIONS PACKUP AS DEADLY CORONA VIRUS ISSPREADING MAINLY IN ASIANCOUNTRIES.THERE IS ONE CONFIRMED CASE,IN THE UNITED STATES, ANDAIRPORTS AROUND THE COUNTRYARE SCREAMING, PASSENGERS.WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONSAYS THAT IT IS NOT YET AGLOBAL HEALTHY MERGECY BUTCITIES IN CHINA ARE LOCK DOWN.AND HEALTH OFFICIALS HEREIN THE UNITED STATES AREWORKING TO MAKE SURE THAT ITDOES NOT SPREAD.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS VERY LATEST.LOTS GOING ON WITH THIS,GUYS.NOW HOSPITALS IN PHILADELPHIAAND AROUND THE COUNTRY AREASKING PATIENTS WITH FLU LIKESYMPTOMS ABOUT THEIR TRAVELHISTORY.SCREENING FOR POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS.U.S. AIRPORTS CHECKINGPASSENGERS ON INTERNATIONALFLIGHTS, WIDESPREAD EFFORTS,UNDERWAY AIMING TO CONTAINTHIS FIRST OF ITS KIND VIRUS.CORONA VIRUS SIMILAR TO ACOMMON COLD AND SPREAD THESAME WAY CAUSES SEVERERESPIRATORY SYMPTOMS AND FEVERJUST LIKE THE FLU, EMERGENCYDEPARTMENTS ALREADY BUSY WITHINFLUENZA PATIENTS ARE NOWALSO LOOKING OUT FOR POTENTIALCORONA VIRUS CASES.PATIENT THAT IS COME WITH AFEVER, ANY KIND OF RESPIRATORYCOMPLAINTS SUCH AS DIFFICULTYBREATHING OR COUGH AND ALSOSEEING IF THEY HAVE RECENTTRAVEL HISTORY TO PARTS OF THECHINA.REPORTER: EMERGENCYDEPARTMENT PHYSICIAN SAM KRATZSAYS PEOPLE SHOULD NOT PANIC.LIKELIHOOD OF AN OUTBREAK INTHE UNITED STATES IS LOW ANDTHERE ARE IN REPORTS OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILADELPHIAREGION.I WOULD BE MORE WORRIEDABOUT THE FLU.FLU'S HERE, PEOPLE GET FLEWEVERY YEAR CAUSES TENSE OFTHOUSANDS OF DEATHS.REPORTER: ZACHARY, ANEUROLOGIST AT PHILADELPHIAUNIVERSITY OF THE SCIENCESSAYS THERE ARE UNKNOWNS ABOUTTHIS CORONA VIRUS BECAUSE ITIS NEW, IT APPEARS TO HAVESPREAD IN THE HUMAN POPULATIONFROM INFECTED SNAKES, IN AMARKET, IN HUWANT CHINA SNAKEVIRUS TRANSMITTED IN TOHUMANS.PRESUMABLY HANDLING SNAKES INTHE MARKET LIKE SOMEONE CANHANDLE THIS AND THEN GET SICK.REPORTER: SPREAD FROM HUMANTO HUMAN.THAT IS IMPORTANT POINTTHAT PEOPLE WERE NOT SURE OFWHETHER THERE WAS HUMAN TOHUMAN SPREAD AND IT DOES SEEMLIKE THAT IS HAPPENING.REPORTER: IT IS UNCLEAR HOWEASILY CORONA VIRUS SPREADSBUT AUTHORITIES IN CHINA ARELOCKING DOWN THREE SIT IS IN AMOVE THAT IMPACTS MORE THAN18 MILLION PEOPLE.NOW MOST OF THE CASES ANDALL OF THE DEATHS HAVEHAPPENED, IN CHINA.BUT THERE ARE FEARS THAT THISVIRUS COULD SPREAD MORE, WITHTHIS WEEKS BUSY TRAVEL SEASON,IN ADVANCE OF THE SATURDAY'SLUNAR NEW YEAR.THAT HAS MANY EVENTS, BEINGCANCELLED.ALSO WE JUST GOT WORD FROMPHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL,THE CDC IS NOT SCREENING