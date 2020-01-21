Global  

Winning $1 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Chester County

Winning $1 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Chester CountyThe retailer will receive a $500,000 bonus for selling the winner.
THERE IS A NEW MILLIONAIREIN OUR REGION.SOMEONE PURCHASED A WINNINGSCRATCH OFF TICKET AND ONEMILLION-DOLLAR SPECTACULARGAME.U.S.A.

123 FUEL STOP ONBALTIMORE PIKE IN AVONDALESOLD THAT TICKET.CHOPPER THREE IS OVERHEAD,RETAILER WILL RECEIVE A $5,000BONUS FOR SELLING THE WINNER.




