Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Taylor Swift isn't 'muzzled' anymore

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift isn't 'muzzled' anymore

Taylor Swift isn't 'muzzled' anymore

Taylor Swift feels good about "not feeling muzzled anymore" and is no longer "fighting for people's respect".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Revisiting Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's Supportive History

There's a lot that people don't know about the bond between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. As a result of...
E! Online - Published

Flashback: See Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Stars at the 2010 Grammys

Taylor Swift was right when she said, "It was an end of a decade, but the start of an age" in her...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Expanding & More | THR News [Video]'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Expanding & More | THR News

'The Witcher' breaks Netflix's viewership record, Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' is expanding to another famous family, Taylor Swift gives us a look at her revealing documentary and the first..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:35Published

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer Is Here | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer Is Here | Billboard News

Taylor Swift gives a sneak peek at the hard road she traveled to find her truest self in the first official trailer for her upcoming Netflix special, 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.'

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.