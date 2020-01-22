Taylor Swift isn't 'muzzled' anymore 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published Taylor Swift isn't 'muzzled' anymore Taylor Swift feels good about "not feeling muzzled anymore" and is no longer "fighting for people's respect".

