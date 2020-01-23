Global  

Falling Iguanas

Falling Iguanas
Falling Iguanas

Overall votes, according to the website.

A weather forecast for south florida gets world-wide attention..

After meteorologists call for - falling frozen iguanas.

The large lizards are cold-blooded.

And temperatures in the 30's leave them frozen in their tracks.

Someone in delray beach found this guy on its back in the street..

And moved it to safer ground.

The cold weather doesn't kill the iguanas..

Just stuns them.

So when this guy started to warm up..

He started moving again.

Iguanas often hang out in trees..

So when they freeze..

They fall to the ground.

It's one of those "only in florida" things.

3 3 it's been another cold start across acadiana, and temperatures will once again stay chilly through the day today.

Highs only reach the mid 50s in the afternoon with overcast skies.

An area of low pressure in texas



