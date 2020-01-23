President Trump In Town For Meetings With Republicans At His Doral Property 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:33s - Published President Trump In Town For Meetings With Republicans At His Doral Property CBS4's Hank Tester shares the latest from outside the Trump National Doral Miami.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this TMN “ The problem w/ socialism is that sooner or later u run out of other people’s money.Margaret Thatcher Maxine Water… https://t.co/3SC8ZWuNRZ 3 days ago XRP Magazine RT @Lionel46294550: #xrp 1) On Tues. 21 Jan. President Trump would be out of town attending International Monetary Fund meetings in Davos,… 3 days ago Lord Lionel #xrp 1) On Tues. 21 Jan. President Trump would be out of town attending International Monetary Fund meetings in Dav… https://t.co/dM4TFLvLK5 4 days ago Emblems For Life RT @ethanaidenizjah: President Trump would be out of town attending International Monetary Fund meetings in Davos, Switzerland. His two Gol… 4 days ago dorothy President Trump would be out of town attending International Monetary Fund meetings in Davos, Switzerland. His two… https://t.co/EpOoJeK34R 4 days ago