Is MTA President Andy Byford Leaving Because Of Clashes With Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

Is MTA President Andy Byford Leaving Because Of Clashes With Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

As president of the New York City Transit for the last two years, Andy Byford is credited with engineering a subway service revival, but on Thursday, he abruptly called it quits.

Is he leaving because of clashes with Gov.

Andrew Cuomo?

CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the governor directly.
