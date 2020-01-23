Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New York City Council Passes Bill Requiring Businesses To Accept Cash

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
New York City Council Passes Bill Requiring Businesses To Accept Cash

New York City Council Passes Bill Requiring Businesses To Accept Cash

Cash is the universal currency, and now New York City businesses will have to accept it; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York City Council votes to ban cashless businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers voted Thursday to require stores and restaurants to accept...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2NYTimes.comUSATODAY.com


City Council Passes Bill Requiring Restaurants & Other Retail Businesses To Accept Cash

City Council Passes Bill Requiring Restaurants & Other Retail Businesses To Accept CashCash (Will Continue To) Rule Everything Around Me: a new bill prohibits restaurants and retail stores...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanesvilleWisco

Janesville Wisconsin * New York City To Require Businesses To Accept Cash Payments  HuffPost * New York City Council Passes Bill Requiri… https://t.co/6oFBilBzVs 3 minutes ago

guitarist67890

Mark Anthony 🇵🇷😎 RT @CBSNewYork: City Council passes new law requiring businesses in #NYC to accept cash, or else face stiff fines. @DBrennanTV reports http… 21 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York City Council passes new law requiring businesses in #NYC to accept cash, or else face stiff fines. @DBrennanTV repo… https://t.co/4XbyX9XJrs 39 minutes ago

Brado_84

Brado 🇭🇹 RT @ABC7NY: New York City Council passes bill requiring stores accept cash payments https://t.co/n9Qwaxi2sr https://t.co/aw24KJFe4o 53 minutes ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News New York City Council passes bill requiring stores accept cash payments https://t.co/n9Qwaxi2sr https://t.co/aw24KJFe4o 2 hours ago

ruthtaka

ruth RT @OnlyNomaly: If the ordinance passes, Minneapolis would join LA, San Francisco, Berkeley, and West Hollywood, which have taken similar s… 21 hours ago

OnlyNomaly

Nomaly If the ordinance passes, Minneapolis would join LA, San Francisco, Berkeley, and West Hollywood, which have taken s… https://t.co/MPd2SadtOY 23 hours ago

ParksForKidsNYC

ParksForKidsNYC PLEASE JOIN US FOR THE HEARING OF INTRO 1524 on Wed. January 29th @ 10AM. Rally @ 9AM outside the New York City Cou… https://t.co/L76lsjULg8 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

75 years after, Holocaust survivor struggles to recover property in Poland [Video]75 years after, Holocaust survivor struggles to recover property in Poland

Lea Evron saw much of her family die during the Holocaust. Now living in New York, she is seeking restitution for the property her family once owned.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Buffalo may pay $4.5 million settlement to man shot by police [Video]Buffalo may pay $4.5 million settlement to man shot by police

Buffalo taxpayers may soon be paying a $4.5 million settlement to a man who was shot seven years ago by Buffalo police.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.