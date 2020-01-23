Global  

Brooklyn drug bust nets stash of heroin & fentanyl

Brooklyn drug bust nets stash of heroin & fentanyl

Brooklyn drug bust nets stash of heroin & fentanyl

Poor driving habits led police to stop a Honda Accord here near Belle Grove Road and 10th Avenue in Brooklyn at 2:40 in the morning, but it was the driver&apos;s behavior during the stop that drew the officer&apos;s suspicions.
