FEDEX TEXT SCAM

A warning tonight from fe?ex about a new scam targeting consumers.

People across the country are receiving texts that ask them to open a link for the status of a delivery.

Security experts say the link takes people to a fake amazon survey that requires them to enter credit card information to claim a free product.

Megan diventi reports.

(trac?1) (gfx)people across the country are receiving text messages like this one.it claims to be from fed ex and asks you to set delivery preferences.

Gail mann was surprised when she got a similar message.

(gail) "i don't have any packages coming, no packages."

(track 2)turns out the texts are a scam.

(sot?

Justin duino/ managing editor of "how to geek")"anyone that has a phone number could be a target."

(trac?3) (show website and then amazon)justin duino from "how to geek?

Do?com says people who click on the link are directed to a fake amazon customer satisfaction survey.it then offers a free watch or other gift as a reward?

All you have to do is enter your credit card information to pay for shipping.

(sot?

Justin duino/ managing editor of "how to geek")"...but when you dig into it, it's asking you to sign up for a trial to the company where it will charge you almost 100 dollars per month."

(standup)secu rity experts say they don't know who is behind the scam and pol ice in several states are warning people not to fall for it.

(trac?5) (gfx)fedex is telling customers, quote:"we do not send unsolicited texts or emails requesting money, package or personal information.

Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to [email protected]

Com" (sot?

Justin duino/ managing editor of "how to geek")"if you don't know the source and if you don't trust who's sending it to you, you should not click on any links.

And if you do, i'd immediately exit out of them."

(trac?6)while it can be hard to tell the real messages from the*fake ones... duino's golden rule... think before you click megan deventi, 44 news.



