FedEx Scam

Text sent to countless people across the country this week may appear to be from fedex, but it's more than likely a scam from someone trying to steal your personal information.

News 12's danielle moss has the details on what you should be watching out for.

Don't click the link!

That's what fedex is telling consumers that have been receiving texts and emails that have a bogus tracking code.

The shipping retail tweeted this alert out wednesday.

Fedex says the messages are not from them.

The company is advising that "suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened."

According to fedex people should report the emails and texts to them using the email to abuse at fedex dot com.

I sat down with jim winsett from the better business bureau and he says that these scams are very common.

Jim winsett/bbb president-"i would refer to it as a freight delivery type scam.

The activity has been going on for quite a long time.

Some seem to be more active than others at times.

I think that fedex is specifically being targeted right now."

The better business bureau says that scam artists can always get to your personal data.

Jim winsett/bbb president- "identity theft is still the biggest issue in the marketplace today.

There's such a database out there of names and even more information that fraudsters have access to that they do get those."

On the better buisness buerau's website, you can view any scam around america.

Here in chattanooga, there are over 200 scams .

You can view all of them individually at b-b-b dot org.

Winsett says that consumers should always be on high alert.

Jim winsett/bbb president-"our biggest message to consumers is to be savvy and by that don't be overly reactive to something that you see.

Again, anything that is included in a link, protect yourself and make sure that the information that you are receiving is accurate."

