Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined

Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security told News 10 while the fire cause was classified as undetermined - there were not any signs pointing to arson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined

Injuries have been reported.

News 10 has also learned new details on a fire that destroyed a local diner.

Fire officials have ruled that fire undetermined.

You may remember....last wednesday the "old 41 diner" in sullivan burned down.

The "indiana department of homeland security" is in charge of the investigation.

Right now investigators say there are no signs pointing to arson.

A benefit is in place to help the employees of the diner.

For more on what you can do to help... visit




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SullivanINTimes

Sullivan Daily Times A Sullivan diner fire cause has been ruled undetermined. https://t.co/sYUukFregl https://t.co/zLj2n13C8a 4 days ago

Patrece_News10

Patrece Dayton RT @WTHITV: While investigators say the cause of the fire at the Old 41 Diner in Sullivan is undetermined...they told us there were not any… 6 days ago

WTHITV

WTHI News10 While investigators say the cause of the fire at the Old 41 Diner in Sullivan is undetermined...they told us there… https://t.co/LyvbSeo692 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

IDHS to help investigate Sullivan diner fire cause [Video]IDHS to help investigate Sullivan diner fire cause

IDHS to help investigate Sullivan diner fire cause

Credit: WTHIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.