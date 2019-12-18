Global  

Terre Haute college ranks as one of the best for its cybersecurity program

Some of the nation's best in cybersecurity are coming out of Terre Haute.
Terre Haute college ranks as one of the best for its cybersecurity program

Wthi-tv-dot-com.

In this evening's education alert... some of the nation's best... in cyber security... are coming out of terre haute.

That's after a recent report from "intelligent-dot-com".

It ranks "ivy tech community college" among the top 60's best.

That's for its "cyber security degree program."

Ivy tech ranked 37th in the nation.

Students learn techniques to identify..

And fix..

Computer security attacks.

They can also earn credentials in areas like "digital forensics"... and "network security".

Ivy tech was the only "associate degree" school... in indiana... to make the list.

"we were honored to be in the top 60.

We've put a really good program together.

Our program is based a lot on hands on so our students walk out of here with a lot of hands on experience and the opportunity to either move on to a bachelor's degree or some are using this as a supplement to their program."

Officials say in addition to new college students....the school is also getting professionals going back to school




