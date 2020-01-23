DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan

For months.... the vincennes parks department has been seeking your input for their five year plan.

That process is now complete.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what impact that input had on the new plan.

Gar} "the department of natural resources has approved the vincennes parks department's five year plan.

On the top of that list are two big projects."

The two big projects are the band shell at gregg park and building a new skate park in the city.

The band shell was built in the 1930's.

It is now showing its age and needs a full restoration.

A new skate park hopes to replace the aging skate park in town.

Park superintendent steve beamon says these two issues are on the top of the list because they are what people asked for.

He says over five hundred people responded to online surveys.

Outside of projects they also requested cleaner and safer parks.

In the end beamon says public input was critical in making sure they have a solid 5-year plan.

"i mean i could talk for three hours and write as much as i wanted to about what i think we need.

But if you don't get the input of the, of your citizens, i mean there's no need in doing a plan like this."

"the project to restore the band shell could cost over $150,000.

In vincennes, gary brian news