Health Officials Monitor Deadly Coronavirus

Authorities are partially locking down three cities that are home to more than 18-million people.

It's an attempt to contain the deadly new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and spread to other countries.

The focus of the lockdowns is public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus in the u-s was announced on tuesday.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic in rochester with how doctors are helping stop the spread - jessica?

Xxx coronavirus-lintro-2 amy - right now the c-d-c is closely monitoring developments of this new coronavirus.

Meanwhile mayo clinic says it's on alert - making sure to watch patients for any flu-like symptoms that could point to spread of the illness.

Xxx coronavirus-lpkg-1 coronavirus-lpkg-3 while the spread of the coronavirus in china may seem a long way off from rochester minnesota..

It still hits home for mother of two karissa smith.

Lowerthird2line:karissa smith mother of two you think about it when you go places is it really worth the risk of them getting sick?

Taking the chance of getting them out of the house.

So, yes.

It's definitely something i do think about.

Coronavirus-lpkg-6 mayo clinic says there is still a lot to learn about this new coronavirus..

But so far research shows it spreads person to person and can cause some pretty serious infections.

Coronavirus-lpkg-10 its likelihood of causing a worldwide pandemic is relatively low but we've already seen several deaths from it and multiple infections.

Coronavirus-lpkg-7 right now health officials are working to contain the virus that appears to have originated in wuhan china.

In the united states we're really looking at ports of entry so airports where there's flights coming from wuhan and people from the u.s. government to help screen people.

Locally mayo clinic says it sees patients from all over the world - including china - so doctors are taking precautions by making sure to screen patients.

If we have a patient who we suspect of having this novel coronavirus we would anticipate putting that patient in our high consequences infectious disease unit and activating our core team to help us take care of those.

Coronavirus-ltag-2 if you've traveled recently and noticed symptoms like a runny nose, headace, cough sore throat or fever you should check with your healthcare provider.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

/ thank you jessica.

Health officials say more than 640 people have been sickened by the coronavirus.

Most of those cases are in china.

A man in washington state is the first confirmed case of the infectious virus on u-s soil.

/